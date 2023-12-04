US Destroyer Shoots Down Drones As Attacks Hit Red Sea Shipping

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Sanaa: An American destroyer shot down multiple drones on Sunday while assisting commercial ships in the Red Sea that were targeted by attacks from Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Huthi rebels -- who said they targeted two of the ships -- launched a series of drones and missiles toward Israel in recent weeks and seized a cargo vessel last month, but the latest attacks mark a significant escalation in the threat to shipping in the area.

"Today, there were four attacks against three separate commercial vessels operating in international waters in the southern Red Sea," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"The Arleigh-Burke Class destroyer USS Carney responded to the distress calls from the ships and provided assistance" and shot down three drones that were heading for the warship during the day, the statement said.

The Carney detected a missile fired from a Huthi-controlled area of Yemen that landed near the Bahamas-flagged M/V Unity Explorer, while the cargo ship later reported minor damage from another missile from a rebel-held area.

Panamanian-flagged M/V Number 9 -- a bulk carrier -- reported damage but no casualties caused by a missile from Yemen, while the M/V Sophie II, which also flies Panama's flag, said it was struck as well but suffered no significant harm.

CENTCOM said the attacks "represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security".

The Huthis claimed responsibility for attacks on the Unity Explorer and Number 9 in a statement on social media earlier in the day, saying the ships were Israeli and that attacks on the country's vessels would continue "until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops".