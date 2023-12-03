Orban proposes delaying Ukraine`s EU membership

(MENAFN) In a recent state radio interview, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has proposed that the European Union refrain from initiating membership talks with Ukraine immediately. Instead, he suggests establishing a strategic partnership that could span up to a decade, aiming to bridge the existing gap between Ukraine and the European Union. Orban argues that a transitional period is essential to comprehensively understand the potential consequences before engaging in formal accession discussions.



Orban emphasized the need for the European Union to prioritize signing a strategic partnership agreement with Ukraine, suggesting a duration of 5 to 10 years for this initial phase.



This stance, however, has raised concerns among European officials, with Politico reporting that Orban's position could lead to a "major crisis" within the union. The European Commission has already recommended advancing Kiev's accession process, setting the stage for the issue to dominate discussions at the upcoming European Council summit scheduled from December 14-15.



Given the requirement for unanimous consent from all 27 member states for any decision on Ukraine's accession, Hungary holds the potential to block the entire process with its veto.



Orban's call for a transitional period to bring Ukraine and the European Union closer reflects his desire to address the current significant disparities between the two entities.



Anonymous European Union officials quoted by Politico express apprehension about the potential crisis brewing within the bloc due to Hungary's staunch opposition to Brussels' policies regarding Ukraine. The looming summit is expected to not only focus on the contentious issue of accession negotiations but also explore a substantial EUR50 billion aid package for Ukraine—a proposal that has met resistance from Orban.



As the European Union grapples with internal divisions on its approach to Ukraine, Orban's unconventional position adds complexity to the negotiations and highlights the broader challenges of consensus-building within the union. The upcoming summit holds the key to determining the direction of European Union-Ukraine relations and the overall stability of the European bloc as it navigates through contentious geopolitical issues.





