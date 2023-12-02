Syria Condemns Israel's Attack On Gaza After Ceasefire Ends

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 3 (NNN-SANA) – The Syrian Foreign Ministry, yesterday, strongly condemned Israel's attack on Gaza, after the ceasefire ended Friday.

The ministry emphasised the urgent need to halt the attacks by Israel, not only on the Palestinian territories but also on the lands of Syria and Lebanon.

Moreover, it reiterated Syria's support for the Palestinian people, affirming their right for an independent state.

The ministry called on the international community to act swiftly, in condemning the Israeli attacks and ensuring accountability, and urged global leaders to recognise the gravity of the situation.– NNN-SANA

