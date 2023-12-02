Al Misnad, Korean Foreign Minister Hold Talks

Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea H E Park Jin on the sidelines of the 5th International Conference on Action with Women and Peace, which started Thursday. The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation, most notably in the areas of social development, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.