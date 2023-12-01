UN Security Council Votes To End Mandate Of Mission In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The UN Security Council voted on Friday to terminate the mandate of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) amid the ongoing political strife and armed conflict.

Announcing the decision, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary A. DiCarlo said, "The UN is not abandoning the Sudanese people."

"We urge full support for the Secretary-General's Personal Envoy Ramtane Lamamra to bolster efforts to bring the devastating conflict to an end," she wrote on her X account.

The just-adopted UNSC resolution, calls on UNITAMS to start terminating its operations and programs as from December 4 until February 29, 2024.

Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric had earlier said that the peacekeeping mission received an official request from the Sudanese government to terminate its mission immediately.

The Sudanese government announced readiness to engage in constructive talks with the UNSC and UN Secretariat on a new formula for peacekeeping in Sudan, he added.

UNITAMS was founded in June 2020 under UNSC Resolution 2524. (end)

