Presidency Holds US Administration Responsible For Israel's Resumption Of Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah /PNN

/

Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, has held the United States administration responsible for Israel's resumption of its aggression on Gaza, saying the US administration has failed to compel Israel to stop its aggression.

"The resumption of [Israeli] aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, coupled with the escalating crimes of the Israeli occupation forces and terrorist settlers in the West Bank, is a continuation of the crimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide," said Abu Rudeineh in a press statement.

"These actions have been ongoing since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, and are aimed at displacing the Palestinian people and eliminating their cause," he added.

The presidential spokesman emphasized that "all these crimes will not bring security or peace to anyone in the region and must stop immediately."

Abu Rudeineh reiterated what President Mahmoud Abbas had called for from the first day of the Israeli aggression, including the need for the immediate cessation of the Israeli assault, the intensified delivery of humanitarian aid, and the provision of basic services to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

"He [the President] also rejected any form of displacement, emphasizing that there is no solution except by recognizing the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital i and ending the occupation of its land," he stressed.

Abu Rudeineh pointed out that "the majority of countries and their populations worldwide stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, rejecting the crimes of genocide and collective punishment against them."

"The international political and grassroots movements around the world support this stance. The return to the cycle of destruction and aggression, coupled with the double standards of the U.S. administration, will not bring security and peace to anyone," said the Palestinian official.

Abu Rudeineh held the Israeli government fully responsible for its crimes and their catastrophic consequences, stating that the U.S. administration bears responsibility for not compelling Israel to halt this aggression.



