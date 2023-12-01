Swiss Reptile Populations Plummet, Amphibians Struggle Despite Conservation Efforts

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Las poblaciones de reptiles suizos caen en picado, los anfibios luchan a pesar de los esfuerzos de conservación



On Thursday, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) published updated red lists for the two classes of animal, reptiles and amphibians.

The results show that more than 80% of the sixteen reptile species native to Switzerland are on the Red List, in accordance with the criteria defined by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Compared with neighbouring countries, Switzerland has a particularly high proportion of threatened reptiles.

The decline has accelerated particularly in the case of the ring-necked snake and the Aesculapian snake. According to the FOEN, the marked decline in sightings in monitoring areas is linked in particular to the disappearance of small structures such as ponds, hedges, stepped borders, stone piles and low walls.

Snakes under serious threat

In Switzerland, the viperine snake and the European pond terrapin are threatened with extinction. All the other snake species are highly threatened: in addition to the ring-necked snake and the Aesculapian snake, there are also the green and yellow snake, the tessellated snake, the asp viper and the adder.

According to the FOEN, population losses show that it is essential to conserve and recreate diverse habitats with small structures throughout Switzerland.

A glimmer of hope for amphibians

The situation for amphibians is improving only slightly. Of the 19 species assessed, fifteen are on the IUCN Red List. The percentage of threatened species remains virtually unchanged from the last red list in 2005.

Protection measures have slowed the decline of most species. Targeted maintenance of existing breeding areas and the creation of temporary ponds have led to local successes.

According to the FOEN, if these efforts continue, there is a chance that amphibian numbers will increase again. But what is happening locally should be targeted nationally. Many amphibians are still heavily dependent on these protection measures.

