Qatar Foundation, EAA And American University Of Beirut Sign Academic Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Students based in Lebanon who have overcome challenges and barriers to access higher education and excel in their studies are to advance their learning journey within Qatar Foundation's globally unique education ecosystem, through a new partnership between the organisation, Education Above All Foundation, and the American University of Beirut (AUB).

Study Abroad in Qatar – a component of the Qatar Scholarship Programme, a project of Education Above All (EAA) Foundation's Al Fakhoora programme – will initially see six scholarship recipients from AUB placed within two Qatar Foundation (QF) partner universities, Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar and Texas A&M University at Qatar, during the 2024 spring term.

An agreement signed at the 2023 WISE Summit will also pave the way for more AUB student cohorts to travel to Qatar and benefit from the diverse, multidisciplinary landscape of learning that QF's Education City offers, with world-class universities standing alongside research and innovation hubs, and community programs and initiatives.

Over the next two years, up to 15 Qatar Scholarship recipients from AUB will travel to Qatar to study at QF.

“We are thrilled to welcome students from the prestigious American University of Beirut into our diverse academic community at Education City,” said Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education and Education Advisor, Qatar Foundation.

“This partnership is not just about providing students with the opportunity to acquire knowledge from top universities at Qatar Foundation; it's about developing a global mindset with a sense of community engagement, encouraging inter-institutional collaboration, fostering long-lasting partnerships, and, more importantly, preparing our students to be leaders in an interconnected world.”

EAA's Qatar Scholarships Programme provides opportunities for marginalised youth to pursue their higher education at leading, academically rigorous universities. Since its establishment, it has provided over 9,000 scholarships to students from nine countries.

Talal Al Hathal, Al Fakhoora Programme Director, said:“Study abroad greatly enriches a student's academic journey, allowing them to learn in new, dynamic environments, expand their personal and professional networks, and make life-long memories.

Zaher Dawy, AUB Provost, said:“We at the American University of Beirut are proud of our solid partnership with Education Above All and Qatar Foundation.”

“The vision that we adopted for the Qatar Scholarship-EAA programme at AUB emphasises our commitment to accelerate access to world-class higher education, connect with values-aligned partners, and engage our students in meaningful learning opportunities. We are confident that the initiative we launched today will embody this vision, setting a new standard for impactful collaboration to provide transformative educational experiences.”