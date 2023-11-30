Children's Parliament Condemns Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Calls For Protecting Palestinian Children, Women

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Permanent Office of the Jordanian Children's Parliament on Thursday called on the international community to "immediately" halt the Israeli attacks on Gaza and its children.

During a press conference at the headquarters of the Jordanian Women's Union (JWU), President of the Children's Parliament Aseel Nuaimat called on Arab nations and international organisations to take an action to protect the children of Gaza and the West Bank and their families from Israel's "acts of vengeance".

She urged UNICEF to shoulder its responsibility to protect the children of Gaza and ensure their livelihoods.



Nuaimat called for holding Israel accountable for its crimes, citing the heavy death toll of over 5,000 children and the detention of children in the occupation's prisons.



The third session of the Jordanian Children's Parliament saw the attendance of 250 children representing different regions.

The JWU established the Jordanian Children's Parliament in 1997, followed by its second session in 2003-2005 and the current third session from 2022-2024.

