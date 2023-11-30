Guyana Housing To Allocate $40B For Infrastructure Projects In 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – The housing sector is set to receive a major boost, with $40 billion earmarked for infrastructure projects in 2024 minister of housing and water, Collin Croal announced on Thursday.

These crucial works have already been tendered well in advance of the national budget for 2024. Minister Croal said this proactive approach will enable early commencement of the projects, ensuring they stay on track for completion ahead of schedule.

“We are going through the tendering process early and awaiting the national budget so we can start those projects early,”

said minister Croal.

Among the works tendered are infrastructure projects at Cornelia Ida, Phase Two, West Coast Demerara (Region Three); Good Hope Block E and F, Phase One and Two; Lusignan Phase One and Two; Nonpareil and Enterprise (Phase Two); Two Friends Phase One and Two, East Bank Demerara (Region Four).

In Region Five, infrastructure development projects will be carried out in Block 'A' Waterloo, West Coast Berbice, Region Five, while Amelia's Ward Phase Four (Squatting and Residential Area), and Fitz Hope in Linden (Region 10) will benefit from similar projects.

Additionally, tenders are also out for the procurement of conductors, single-phase transformers, and electrical line hardware materials to complete the installation of electrical networks in housing areas.

Bidding for the projects will follow the National Competitive Bidding (NCB) process, as outlined in the Procurement Act 2003, and is open to all eligible bidders. Interested bidders can obtain more information and inspect the bidding documents from the Ministry of Housing and Water's Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

A complete set of bidding documents can be purchased by interested bidders from CHPA for a non-refundable fee of $10,000. Bids should include a bid security based on the bid price.

Bids must be delivered to the chairman, National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Street, Kingston, Georgetown, on or before 09:00 hrs on January 3, 2024, and January 4, 2024.

This year, some $56.8 billion in contracts, representing Guyana's largest housing infrastructure development programme were signed for the execution of infrastructure works including roads, bridges, culverts, and electrical networks across Regions Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, and Ten.