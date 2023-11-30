Azerbaijan Reveals Educational Details Of Karabakh University

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Over 800-1000
students are expected to study at Karabakh University in 2024, said
Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev
during a media briefing, Trend reports.
The minister noted that 30-40 people from academic staff will
live at the Karabakh University.
"The infrastructure includes academic buildings, classrooms,
libraries, gyms, and dormitories. Some teachers will live in
neighboring areas. The organization of teaching will be rotational.
The admission process will be in the traditional way. At the same
time, we are thinking about transferring 'Sabah' groups
(established to improve quality of higher education, creating a new
and distinctive environment in the higher education system) to
Karabakh University on an application basis. Education of talented
youth of 'Sabah' group in Karabakh University will be a new
beginning. Dual education of Karabakh University and other
universities will be organized," he stressed.
The minister also mentioned that four faculties are planned at
the initial stage.
"Education and teaching specialties are a priority. The
university will offer such specialties as teaching in elementary
school, preschool education, teaching mathematics, computer
science, corrective teaching, IT, social-psychological service in
education, computer engineering, food engineering, urban planning,
civil engineering, international relations, regional studies,
history, communications and digital media, international trade and
logistics, business administration, economics, finance-marketing,
management, accounting, accounting, and finance.
