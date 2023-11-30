OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting: 36 Countries Call On Russia To Withdraw Forces From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union and nine other countries have called on Russia to immediately stop its war of aggression against Ukraine, and completely and unconditionally withdraw all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

This is said in the EU opening statement during the 30th Meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We once again call on Russia to immediately stop its war of aggression against Ukraine, and completely and unconditionally withdraw all its forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders,” the EU delegation said.

It was stressed that“in light of Russia's ongoing brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, the EU supports the OSCE's contribution to ensuring full accountability for all violations of international law, including international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and for all those responsible, including in leadership positions”.

The EU also underscored that by launching its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has flouted the core norms, principles and commitments on which European security is built.“Today in Skopje, we want to reaffirm that Ukraine's security is Europe's security. The EU will stand unequivocally with Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes. The EU's commitment to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders remains steadfast,” the statement says.

The European Union also assured of further financial, economic, humanitarian, and military support for Ukraine, as well as contributing, together with partners, to future security commitments to Ukraine, which will“help it defend itself, resist destabilisation efforts and deter further acts of aggression in the future”.

In addition, the statement underscored the European Union's support for the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine.

North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iceland, San Marino, and Ukraine joined the EU statement.

As reported by Ukrinform, the two-day annual meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) began on Thursday in the city of Skopje. The speeches of the Foreign Ministers of OSCE participating States are expected to focus on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.