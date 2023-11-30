Azerbaijan's Central Bank Eyes Ways To Fortify Cyber Security Issues - Executive Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) is considering ways to strengthen aspects of
cybersecurity, said the Executive Director of the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA), Farid Osmanov, during the panel Open Banking and
APIs: Ensuring Secure Data Exchange and Innovation in Payments" at
the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku on Thursday, Trend reports.
According to Osmanov, open banking will increase financial
inclusiveness.
"Financial institutions that embrace the concept of open banking
can expand their ecosystem to better serve clients by connecting
swiftly and efficiently with banking partners and third-party
partners. Simultaneously, they may improve customer service even
further by monitoring and analyzing client behavior patterns. CBA
is currently considering methods to improve cyber security," he
emphasized.
InMerge, considered the largest innovation summit in the region,
is designed to bring together leading companies, startups, and
investors to discuss the topic of innovation and possible
collaborations. The summit is taking place in Baku from November 30
through December 1.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107515714
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.