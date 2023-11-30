Russia’s state debt soars by 11.6 percent in first 9 months

(MENAFN) A Russian news agency reported on Wednesday that Russia's state debt experienced an 11.6 percent growth in the first nine months of the year, driven by government borrowing to address a budget shortfall.



During this period, state borrowing surged, resulting in debt reaching 17 percent of Russia's GDP, although officials emphasized that, even with this increase, the national debt remains below 20 percent of GDP.



This places Russia among countries with one of the lowest levels of state arrears, in contrast to the US and Italy, where state debt exceeds 100 percent of GDP, and in Japan, where it stands at 260 percent.



Economists note that Russia's public debt growth remains moderate due to a low budget deficit. Despite facing unprecedented sanctions pressure from the West, Russia continues to invest in major projects and industries.



The increased state borrowing has played a role in halving Russia's budget deficit, as reported by the Finance Ministry.



Finance Minister Anton Siluanov recently stated that Russia's budget gap has narrowed significantly compared to earlier government expectations.



This positive development is attributed to the recovery of energy revenues and the broader economy. Current estimates project the budget gap to total 1 percent of GDP this year, a substantial reduction from earlier projections of a 2.9 trillion rubles (USD 32.8 billion) deficit or 2 percent of GDP.

