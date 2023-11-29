Emirati president-designate rejects allegations of COP28 oil, gas deals

(MENAFN) Sultan al-Jaber, the Emirati president-designate for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks, vehemently rejected allegations on Wednesday that his nation planned to use the summit to strike oil and gas deals. The denial came in response to a report by the BBC claiming that leaked briefing documents showed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) intended to discuss fossil fuel deals with 15 nations during the summit scheduled to begin the following day.



Sultan al-Jaber, who also heads the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., dismissed the BBC report as "an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency" before the talks even commenced. Addressing a small group of journalists in a live-streamed news conference, al-Jaber refuted the allegations, emphasizing their lack of accuracy and transparency. He urged respect for the UAE's commitment to conducting the COP process openly and honestly.



Al-Jaber's denial comes amid concerns raised by the BBC report, which suggested potential discussions on fossil fuel deals during the climate summit. The Emirati president-designate insisted that the allegations were false, emphasizing the nation's clear and transparent approach to the COP28 proceedings.



Adnan Amin, the chief executive of the conference and a key figure under al-Jaber, expressed confidence in the UAE's commitment to making progress in addressing climate change. Despite the report's potential impact, Amin remained unworried about fallout, asserting the determination of Emirati officials to contribute to efforts aimed at limiting climate change.



As the COP28 summit approached, the controversy surrounding the BBC report underscored the sensitivity of discussions around fossil fuels and climate action, with nations facing scrutiny and accountability in their commitments to transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

