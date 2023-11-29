GM reports pretax earnings impact of USD1.1B in 2023 due to 6-week strike by autoworkers

(MENAFN) General Motors (GM) has reported a pretax earnings impact of USD1.1 billion this year due to a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company asserts its ability to absorb the costs associated with a new contract. Despite the setback from the strike, GM is optimistic about its financial outlook and is reinstating its full-year earnings forecast, which was withdrawn during the period of labor strikes initiated by the United Auto Workers (UAW) against Detroit automakers, lasting from September 15 to October 30.



GM's revised projection anticipates full-year net income ranging from USD9.1 billion to USD9.7 billion, compared to the earlier forecast of USD9.3 billion to USD10.7 billion. However, the company expects to generate more cash for the full year, projecting free cash flow between USD10.5 billion and USD11.5 billion, an increase from the previous forecast of USD7 billion to USD9 billion.



To achieve these financial targets, GM plans to implement cost-cutting measures, including a reduction in capital spending. This includes a slowdown in spending on electric vehicles and at Cruise, the company's autonomous vehicle unit based in San Francisco. Notably, Cruise faced challenges recently when California regulators revoked its robotaxi license after one of its vehicles was involved in an incident where a pedestrian was dragged to the side of the street after being hit by another car.



GM's strategic approach involves managing costs while navigating disruptions, allowing the company to maintain its financial resilience and deliver value to shareholders. The decision to raise the dividend further reflects GM's confidence in its ability to weather challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the automotive industry.

