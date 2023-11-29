Media declares NATO district gained USD31 billion from Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Norway has reportedly reaped unprecedented financial gains, reaching a staggering USD31.3 billion in oil and gas revenues last year, following the turmoil in Ukraine that led to a surge in energy prices. According to broadcaster NRK, the findings from research institution NHH indicate that the windfall resulted from disruptions in the supply of Russian pipeline gas, prompting a substantial increase in natural gas export revenues for Norway.



The report suggests that the primary drivers behind the surge in natural gas prices were the escalating costs of coal and a significant shortfall in Russian gas supplies throughout 2022. NHH researchers contend that these factors played a pivotal role in explaining the majority of the fluctuations witnessed in the natural gas market during the said period.



Highlighting the economic impact, the USD31.3 billion in revenues accounted for a substantial 27 percent of Norwegian gas export revenues in 2022, excluding supplies to the United Kingdom. The remarkable figures indicate that 2022 stands as a record-setting year for Norway in terms of gas revenues, drawing both attention and criticism.



Leader of Norway's Green Party, Arild Hermstad, expressed strong disapproval of the windfall, deeming it an "insanely high number." Hermstad emphasized the ethical implications, stating, "It is reprehensible that Norway should profit from other people's misfortune. The government makes it embarrassing to be Norwegian."



The contentious nature of Norway's extraordinary profits has fueled accusations of the country being a 'war profiteer' by some politicians. This label, however, is firmly rejected by Oslo. As debates surrounding the ethicality of capitalizing on geopolitical conflicts intensify, Norway finds itself navigating the delicate balance between economic gains and international moral scrutiny.



The Norwegian government faces growing pressure to address concerns about the perceived exploitation of geopolitical crises for economic advantage. As the world grapples with the reverberations of the Ukraine conflict, Norway's record-breaking oil and gas revenues serve as a stark reminder of the intricate intersections between global geopolitics, energy markets, and economic interests.



