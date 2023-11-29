MCIT Recognises Three Top-Performing Startups

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) launched the 'TASMU Accelerator 2023 Cohort Demo Day' and honoured three top-notch startups for implementing ground-breaking solutions.

The TASMU Accelerator provided support to the selected startups over an intensive six-month acceleration phase, out of which three of eight finalists were recognised as standout performers.

Featured winners at the demo day include 'Albert Health' in the healthcare track, 'Direk' in the environment track, and 'Fleetroot' in the logistics track and won prize money worth QR200,000 cash boost from their respective Track Champions to grow and scale their businesses, whilst maintaining 100 percent equity.

The event, which took place at the Plaza Doha LXR Hotels and Resorts was followed by the inauguration of the TASMU Accelerator Hub at Ooredoo HQ2, which was officiated by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai.

Assistant Undersecretary of Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT H E Reem Al Mansoori, said:“By providing an all-inclusive, supportive ecosystem for global and local tech startups, the TASMU Accelerator is set to drive Qatar's digital economy forward and help position the country as a leader in the global tech industry. At MCIT, we are looking for more than technological and innovative solutions. Our aim is to find solutions that can seamlessly integrate into our daily lives and meet the varied needs of our community. For us, technology serves as a tool to ensure that Qatar is the number one place to live, work, and call home. Technological solutions are there to help us feel comfortable, supported, and efficient. We are confident these eight startups can implement new solutions that will further enhance the overall human-centric approach we want technology to provide to us all living in Qatar.”

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, the Director of the Digital Innovation Department at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Eman Al Kuwari, said“This is the accelerator program in collaboration with Oredoo and this has been set with an investment target of QR70m over the next 10 years.

Al Kuwari stressed that during the roadmap of these 10 years, the ministry is aiming for 200 companies to graduate from this program anticipating a positive impact due to the surging employment opportunities in the market.

“There are opportunities for job creation that we have mapped and identified. Over 800 job opportunities will be created at least in the tech sector,” she remarked.

Al Kuwari further added that“Qatar already as an ecosystem has a strong educational foundation from Education City at our university and all the different institutions that are established. So we already have high-quality graduates, with skill sets in terms of technology having the right job for them to work on their skills.”

Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani noted“As a pioneering telecommunications operator, we have always believed in the power of innovation to drive progress and shape the future."

"With the TASMU Accelerator, we are proud to be at the forefront of Qatar's innovation ecosystem, supporting the most promising tech start-ups. We are excited to collaborate with these trailblazers and empower them with unparalleled support, as they bring their game-changing solutions to life. Together, we will pave the way for an advanced Smart Qatar, where technology drives sustainable growth and has a transformational impact,” he added.

General Manager of Microsoft Qatar Lana Khalaf said:“As the TASMU Accelerator Healthcare Sector Track Champion, we will provide start-ups with next-generation cloud and AI tools, go-to-market resources, mentorship, and training to empower them to innovate unimaginable breakthroughs that would improve health outcomes and revolutionise the healthcare industry.”

Country Manager of Ericsson Qatar Georges Wakil, stated:“We are thrilled to participate in the TASMU Accelerator initiative, which is propelling Qatar's innovation vision forward by nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. At Ericsson, we are committed to pioneering new business ideas for a better future, and the TASMU Accelerator provides us with an exceptional opportunity to advance and expand the innovation ecosystem in Qatar.”

Since its launch, the program has attracted over 540 applicants from 78 countries for its inaugural cohort, which ran until November 2023. Of these, 25 start-ups were selected to participate in a dedicated six-month acceleration phase.

To qualify for this unique opportunity, participants were required to address challenges within three key priority sectors, each sponsored and supported by a Track Champion: Ooredoo for Environment, Microsoft for Healthcare, and Ericsson for Logistics.

In accordance with the National Vision 2030, the initiative focuses on strengthening Qatar's economy, improving the private sector competitiveness, and dilating Qatar's revenue streams by facilitating 80 innovative solutions.