Zelensky Holds Staff Meeting To Discuss Fortifications, Work Of Air Defenses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a special meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff to discuss the enhancement of fortifications, the strengthening of mobile fire groups to counter drone and missile attacks, and an analysis of the work of air defenses.

The head of state said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"I have just held a special, lengthy and detailed meeting of the Staff. First up – fortification. We are significantly enhancing our fortifications. There were detailed reports at all levels: The General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the Prime Minister, regional authorities, commanders of the operational and strategic military formations. All finances are available. All decisions are in place," Zelensky said.

According to him, there should be comprehensive corresponding work in the communities.

"Everything is fully itemized – our country will definitely have enough mines and concrete. We need greater speed and efficiency, and everyone who is responsible for this has clear tasks," Zelensky said.

He noted that there was also an important analysis of recent attacks against Ukraine – missiles, massive drone strikes.

"We analyzed the tactics of our air defense. There is a clear need to develop and reinforce our mobile firing groups, as well as to get all highly effective air defense systems," Zelensky said.

The meeting participants separately reviewed the work of Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems.

"Everything is highly effective, and I'm grateful to the partners who assist us specifically with these systems. The Air Force Commander and other relevant commanders, as well as the Ministry of Defense have been given the necessary instructions," Zelensky said.

Reports from commanders on all fronts were also heard at the meeting. According to Zelensky, special attention was paid to the Donetsk directions: Avdiivka, Marinka, and the Bakhmut area. According to Zelensky, over the last 24 hours, the most intense hostilities were observed there.

Zelensky thanked all Ukrainian soldiers for their strength and resilience.

The head of state also highlighted the holding of positions in the Kupiansk sector.

"We also discussed our actions on the southern fronts," Zelensky added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine