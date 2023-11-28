Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drug Pipeline Research Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to 's offering.

This "Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration - Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

A detailed picture of the Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration.

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs

Abicipar pegol: Molecular Partners

Abicipar pegol is a long-acting anti-VEGF therapeutic candidate, which was invented by Molecular Partners and initially licensed to Allergan in 2011. The program has been through two positive Phase III studies, CEDAR and SEQUOIA, which supported the non-inferior efficacy of the Abicipar quarterly dosing regimen to maintain vision gains with more than 50 percent fewer injections versus ranibizumab (13 vs. 6) dosed monthly in the first year. I

n June 2020, a Complete Response Letter was issued for the Biologics License Application for Abicipar pegol, indicating that the rate of intraocular inflammation observed following administration of Abicipar pegol resulted in an unfavorable benefit-risk ratio in the treatment of nAMD (AMD), and that additional work would be required to demonstrate a lower rate of ocular inflammation than what was previously seen in the Phase III studies. In 2021, Molecular Partners regained global rights to Abicipar from AbbVie and is determining appropriate next steps for the program.

SOK583A1: Sandoz

Aflibercept binds and inhibits ocular VEGF-A and prevents abnormal growth of blood vessels in the choroid, impacting visual function. It improves visual acuity in patients with neovascular retinal diseases like nAMD, DME, and RVO. SOK583A1 is a biosimilar of Aflibercept (Eylea). It is currently in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of wAMD and is being developed by Sandoz.

BA9101 (LY09004): Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

BA9101 (LY09004), a biosimilar for Eylea, is a recombinant human vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-antibody fusion protein ophthalmic injection, indicated for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR) in patients with diabetic macular edema, and visual impairment due to pathological myopia secondary to choroidal neovascularization(PM-CNV).

As a soluble decoy receptor, LY09004 can bind to cytokines such as VEGF-A, VEGF-B and P1GF, inhibit the downstream signaling pathway of VEGFR, inhibit neovascularization, and reduce vascular permeability, thereby treating pathological neovascularization of the retina and choroid eye diseases.

ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies

ADVM-022 is a recombinant, replication-deficient adeno virus-associated (AAV) gene therapy. ADVM-022 utilizes a propriety vector capsid, 8, carrying an aflibercept coding sequence under the control of a proprietary expression cassette. ADVM-022 ) is administered as a single, in-office intravitreal (IVT) injection, designed to deliver long-term efficacy and reduce the burden of frequent anti-VEGF injections, optimize patient compliance and improve vision outcomes for patients with wet AMD and DME. The therapeutic candidate is in Phase II clinical studies for wet AMD.

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration

There are approx. 75+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration. The companies which have their Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, Molecular Partners.

Key Players



Molecular Partners

Sandoz

Sam Chun Dang Pharm

Samsung Bioepis

Opthea Limited

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Adverum Biotechnologies

Alkahest

Tyrogenex

Tasly Pharmaceutical Group

Ribomic

Innovent Biologics

GrayBug Vision

PanOptica

AsclepiX Therapeutics

AiViva BioPharma

RemeGen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Roche

Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai)

Kyowa Kirin

Ocular Therapeutix

Shanghai Biomabs Pharmaceutical

Samjin Pharm

AffaMed Therapeutics

Novelty Nobility

Surrozen

Akari Therapeutics

Eyevensys

PharmAbcine

Evergreen Therapeutics

Ingenia Therapeutics

Ikarovec

Valitor Character Biosciences

Key Products



EG-201

IGT-427

wet AMD gene therapy

VLTR-557

CTX010

AM305

NN2101

SZN-413

Nomacopan

RG7921

601A

KHK4951

OTX-TKI

CMAB818

SJP1804

CLS-AX

AXT107

AIV007

RC28-E

BI 836880

Vorolanib (X-82)

Sanhuangjingshimingwan

RBM-007

IBI302

GB-102

ADVM-022

AKST4290

SOK583A1

SCD411

SB15

OPT-302

BA9101 (LY09004) HLX04-O



Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule Product Type

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Report Insights



Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

