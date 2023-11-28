Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drug Pipeline Research Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to 's offering.
This "Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration - Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
A detailed picture of the Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.
In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration.
Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Emerging Drugs
Abicipar pegol: Molecular Partners
Abicipar pegol is a long-acting anti-VEGF therapeutic candidate, which was invented by Molecular Partners and initially licensed to Allergan in 2011. The program has been through two positive Phase III studies, CEDAR and SEQUOIA, which supported the non-inferior efficacy of the Abicipar quarterly dosing regimen to maintain vision gains with more than 50 percent fewer injections versus ranibizumab (13 vs. 6) dosed monthly in the first year. I
n June 2020, a Complete Response Letter was issued for the Biologics License Application for Abicipar pegol, indicating that the rate of intraocular inflammation observed following administration of Abicipar pegol resulted in an unfavorable benefit-risk ratio in the treatment of nAMD (AMD), and that additional work would be required to demonstrate a lower rate of ocular inflammation than what was previously seen in the Phase III studies. In 2021, Molecular Partners regained global rights to Abicipar from AbbVie and is determining appropriate next steps for the program.
SOK583A1: Sandoz
Aflibercept binds and inhibits ocular VEGF-A and prevents abnormal growth of blood vessels in the choroid, impacting visual function. It improves visual acuity in patients with neovascular retinal diseases like nAMD, DME, and RVO. SOK583A1 is a biosimilar of Aflibercept (Eylea). It is currently in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of wAMD and is being developed by Sandoz.
BA9101 (LY09004): Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
BA9101 (LY09004), a biosimilar for Eylea, is a recombinant human vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-antibody fusion protein ophthalmic injection, indicated for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR) in patients with diabetic macular edema, and visual impairment due to pathological myopia secondary to choroidal neovascularization(PM-CNV).
As a soluble decoy receptor, LY09004 can bind to cytokines such as VEGF-A, VEGF-B and P1GF, inhibit the downstream signaling pathway of VEGFR, inhibit neovascularization, and reduce vascular permeability, thereby treating pathological neovascularization of the retina and choroid eye diseases.
ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies
ADVM-022 is a recombinant, replication-deficient adeno virus-associated (AAV) gene therapy. ADVM-022 utilizes a propriety vector capsid, 8, carrying an aflibercept coding sequence under the control of a proprietary expression cassette. ADVM-022 ) is administered as a single, in-office intravitreal (IVT) injection, designed to deliver long-term efficacy and reduce the burden of frequent anti-VEGF injections, optimize patient compliance and improve vision outcomes for patients with wet AMD and DME. The therapeutic candidate is in Phase II clinical studies for wet AMD.
Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration
There are approx. 75+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration. The companies which have their Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include, Molecular Partners.
Key Players
Molecular Partners Sandoz Sam Chun Dang Pharm Samsung Bioepis Opthea Limited Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Shanghai Henlius Biotech Adverum Biotechnologies Alkahest Tyrogenex Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Ribomic Innovent Biologics GrayBug Vision PanOptica AsclepiX Therapeutics AiViva BioPharma RemeGen Boehringer Ingelheim Roche Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Kyowa Kirin Ocular Therapeutix Shanghai Biomabs Pharmaceutical Samjin Pharm AffaMed Therapeutics Novelty Nobility Surrozen Akari Therapeutics Eyevensys PharmAbcine Evergreen Therapeutics Ingenia Therapeutics Ikarovec Valitor Character Biosciences
Key Products
EG-201 IGT-427 wet AMD gene therapy VLTR-557 CTX010 AM305 NN2101 SZN-413 Nomacopan RG7921 601A KHK4951 OTX-TKI CMAB818 SJP1804 CLS-AX AXT107 AIV007 RC28-E BI 836880 Vorolanib (X-82) Sanhuangjingshimingwan RBM-007 IBI302 GB-102 ADVM-022 AKST4290 SOK583A1 SCD411 SB15 OPT-302 BA9101 (LY09004) HLX04-O
Phases
Late stage products (Phase III) Mid-stage products (Phase II) Early-stage product (Phase I) Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intra-articular Intraocular Intrathecal Intravenous Ophthalmic Oral Parenteral Subcutaneous Topical Transdermal Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Oligonucleotide Peptide Small molecule Product Type
Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Report Insights
Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Analysis Therapeutic Assessment Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs
Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration Report Assessment
Pipeline Product Profiles Therapeutic Assessment Pipeline Assessment Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs
