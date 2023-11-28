Rapid Industrial Growth To Drive Forged And Casting Components Market To Register US$ 17,146.7 Million By 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forged and Casting Component Market is thriving, with China leading at US$ 4,002.7 million, followed by the United States at US$ 2,264.0 million, and Japan at US$ 491.6 million by 2033 NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global forged and casting components market value observed a 5.2% year-on-year growth in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 9,591.6 million in 2023. Over the assessment period, global sales of forged and casting components are projected to rise at 6.0% CAGR , culminating in a market size of US$ 17,146.7 million by 2033.

Demand for forged and casting components is anticipated to remain high in the automotive segment. This is due to the rising need for lightweight, strong, and durable components in the automotive sector. The target segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033. Several factors are expected to spur growth in the forged and casting components market. These include rapid industrial growth, rising demand for strong and lightweight components, and technological advancements in forging and casting processes.

Forged and casting components are gaining immense popularity across diverse industries due to their strength, durability, and versatility. These specialized components are made from materials like aluminum alloys using different processes. Robust penetration of industrialization is expected to boost the global forged and casting components market. Subsequently, the growing usage of forged and casting components across automotive, aerospace, defense, and other industries is fuel demand. Forged components are widely used in applications like aircraft engines, heavy machinery, and automotive components, where strength and durability are critical. Cast components are used in applications like pumps, valves, and other industrial equipment where a complex shape is needed. Rising trends like the shift towards electric vehicles and lightweight materials in the automotive sector are projected to bolster forged and casting component sales. These components allow automakers to reduce overall vehicle weight and improve efficiency. Increasing construction projects and expansion of the renewable sector are other factors expected to fuel demand for forged and casting components. As a result, the target market is set to register healthy growth through 2033. Key Takeaways from the Forged and Casting Components Market Report:

The global market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 17,146.7 million by 2033.

By material type, the aluminum alloy 7xxx series segment is set to account for a market share of 3% in 2023.

By component type, the automotive segment is expected to thrive at 5% CAGR.

The United States industry is predicted to reach US$ 2,264.0 million by 2033.

Sales in Germany are expected to surge at 9% CAGR through 2033. China's market is anticipated to total US$ 4,002.7 million by 2033. “Rapid industrial growth globally and surging demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are expected to create lucrative growth prospects for forged and casting component manufacturers. To gain maximum profits, key companies are expanding their portfolios and exploring novel manufacturing processes,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc. Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2023) US$ 9,591.6 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 17,146.7 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 6.0% CAGR Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ Million, Volume in Units, and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Segments Covered

By Component Type

By Material Type

By Manufacturing Process

By Sales Channel By Region Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltics

East Asia

South Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Thyssenkrupp AG

Magna International

Faurecia

Valeo S.A

Lear Corporation

Eaton Corporation Plc

Delphi Automotive PLC

Schaeffler AG

BorgWarner

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Mahle GmbH

JTEKT CORPORATION

Dana Incorporated

Brembo S.p.A.

Aisin Corporation Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Who is Winning?

Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Thyssenkrupp AG, Magna International, Faurecia, Valeo S.A and others are key forged and casting component manufacturers listed in the report.

Top companies are adopting several strategies to boost their revenue and expand their presence. These strategies include new product launches, investments in research and development, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, facility expansions, etc.

Recent Developments in the Forged and Casting Component Market:



In February 2022, two new bearings for electric vehicles were launched by Schaeffler AG. In September 2021 , Thyssenkrupp started production of the world's most advanced forging line in Germany's Saarland region.

Recent Developments in the Forged and Casting Component Market:



More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global forged and casting components industry presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on component type (automotive, aerospace, arms & defense, high-performance electronics & automation, and food & beverage), material type (aluminum alloy 2xxx series, aluminum alloy 3xxx series, aluminum alloy 5xxx series, aluminum alloy 6xxx series, and aluminum alloy 7xxx series), manufacturing process (casting process, forging process, rheocasting process, and others), sales channels (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltics, South Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Forged and Casting Component Market Segmentation:

By Component Type:



Automotive



Engine Components



Transmission Components



Structural Components



Suspension Components



Exhaust System Components



Powertrain Components



Interior Components



Exterior Components

Others

Aerospace



Safety Critical Structural Parts

Non-Safety Critical Parts

Arms & Defense



Mobility

Arms & Gear

High-Performance Electronics & Automation



Heat Management



Electronic-Housings

Automation Structural Parts

Food & Beverage



Structural Components Functional Components



By Material Type:



Aluminum Alloy 2xxx Series

Aluminum Alloy 3xxx Series

Aluminum Alloy 5xxx Series

Aluminum Alloy 6xxx Series Aluminum Alloy 7xxx Series



By Manufacturing Process:



Casting Process



Sand Casting



Die Casting



High-Pressure Die Casting

Others

Forging Process



Open Die Forging



Closed Die Forging



Upset Forging

Precision Forging

Rheocasting Process Others

By Sales Channels:



OEM Aftermarket

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltics

South Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

