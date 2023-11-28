AAX Biotech forms strategic collaboration with Oblique Therapeutics for therapeutic antibody development

(MENAFN- Cision) The collaboration will commence with AAX Biotech applying its cutting-edge Seqitope™ technology to characterize antibody candidates of Oblique Therapeutics’ pain program targeting TRPV1, providing invaluable insights for the next phase of development. This is the start of a broader and lasting collaboration, where AAX Biotech and Oblique Therapeutics intend to jointly work on future drug candidates.

Swedish startup company AAX Biotech is dedicated to addressing unmet demands in the advancement of next-generation antibody therapeutics. The company’s two pioneering technologies, Seqitope™ and Opti-mAb™, improve the performance and developability of antibody-based therapeutics and offer a unique solution in a rapidly growing market.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Oblique Therapeutics and contribute our powerful Seqitope™ technology to their drug development efforts,” says Maria L. Knudsen, CEO of AAX Biotech. “Our high-resolution, high-throughput method will empower Oblique Therapeutics to expedite their development process and bring novel therapeutics to the market faster.”

Oblique Therapeutics, a Swedish company addressing pain through antibody discovery with their proprietary AbiProt® methodology, is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. Christer Nordstedt, CEO of Oblique Therapeutics, expresses, "The collaboration with AAX will give Oblique Therapeutics the opportunity to understand how our drug candidates interact with their target at a level that has not been possible for us before. It also allows us to predict the candidate's specificity and potential risks of side effects at such an early stage that they can be avoided. My personal guess is that mapping specificity at this level will be an integrated part of the development of therapeutic antibodies."





MENAFN28112023005352011945ID1107496433