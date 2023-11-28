(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands into Canada; Launches 335th Global Showroom











The first showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Canada was opened in Mississauga, at Heartland Town Centre within the Greater Toronto Area.



Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the first Indian international jewellery retailer to begin operations in Canada.





The new outlet is the largest jewellery showroom in Canada.



Canada will be Malabar Gold & Diamonds' 2nd country of operations in North America, after the USA.



Malabar Gold & Diamonds has scripted history as the first Indian International jewellery retailer to open in Canada with their new showroom in Mississauga, at Heartland Town centre within the Greater Toronto Are. Currently ranked as the world's 6th largest jewellery retailer, Canada has become the 12th country in Malabar Gold & Diamonds' global operational map and the 2nd country in North America. Currently, the brand has an extensive retail presence of over 335 showrooms spread across UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, KSA, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, the USA, the UK, Canada and India.The showroom was inaugurated by Ms. Nina Tangri, the Associate Minister of Business for Ontario, in the presence of Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Ameer CMC, Director of Finance & Administration, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Mr. Joseph Eapen, Regional Head - North America, Malabar Gold & Diamonds; other Malabar Gold & Diamonds management team members, customers and well-wishers.“The opening of our 1st showroom in Canada brings me immense pride and joy, marking a significant milestone for us as the first Indian International jewellery brand to begin operations in Canada. Located at Heartland Town Centre in Mississauga within the Greater Toronto Area, our new showroom stands as the largest jewellery showroom in the country. The expansion into Canada presents us with a unique opportunity to showcase our jewellery to a diverse customer base who truly appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship of Indian jewellery. On behalf of Malabar Group, I would like to thank all our customers, management team members, shareholders and other stakeholders for being an integral part of helping us craft this historic moment and move one step closer towards our goal of being crowned as the world's no.1 jewellery retailer”, said Malabar Group Chairman, M.P Ahamed.Spread across 7,800+ sq, the new outlet is the largest jewellery showroom in Canada, housing over 30,000 designs across 25 exclusive brands and collections in gold, diamond & precious gem jewellery. The new store will also showcase an extensive collection of bridal jewellery, alongside a wide range of options for occasional wear, daily wear & office wear.“We are extremely thrilled to extend our operations into the 12th country globally and the 2nd country within the continent. As Canada and the USA stand out as highly appealing destinations for Indian sub-continental expatriates in the Western hemisphere, the North American market presents vast potential and we have ambitious expansion plans in the region, covering British Columbia and Alberta in Canada. Concurrently, in the USA, we are set to expand into Naperville, Chicago; Artesia, Los Angeles; and Atlanta, Georgia. As we continue to take significant steps in our international expansion journey, both the new showroom in Canada and our existing ones in the USA will play a pivotal role in shaping our future initiatives in the North American region, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director - International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.The showroom also offers a customized jewellery designing facility, presenting customers with the option to design their own jewellery with the assistance of Malabar Gold & Diamonds' expert designers and craftsmen. The showroom is also equipped with a luxurious customer lounge area, enabling comfortable and hassle-free jewellery shopping.“This is indeed a historic moment for Malabar Gold & Diamonds. The new showroom with its enticing array of jewellery, transparent policies, and luxurious amenities, is strategically positioned to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of jewellery enthusiasts in Canada. In addition to being a highlight of our international expansion plan, Malabar Gold & Diamonds' expansion into Canada will further our aim of showcasing Indian-made jewellery to a global audience; upholding the motto of 'Make in India; Market to the World'. We have charted an ambitious and exciting plan for the future, which involves strengthening our retail presence in existing regions with more showroom openings and expansion into new territories.”, commented Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice-Chairman of Malabar Group.Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience, and customer-friendly policies along with the 'Malabar Promise' of incomparable quality and service assurance. Recently, the brand further strengthened its commitment by introducing a 100% exchange value on diamonds, positioning diamonds as an investment, as appealing as gold. Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 12 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on gold exchange, 916 hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labour practices are the Malabar promises.ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been a primary commitment of Malabar Group since its inception in 1993, setting 5% of its net profits towards such causes in every region of operation. The group operates on the strong belief that the most successful companies are the ones that integrate responsibility and sustainability into their core business. The key focus areas of Malabar Group's ESG initiatives are Health, Housing, Hunger Eradication, Education, Environment & Women empowerment. The group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization.