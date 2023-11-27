Japan's ITOCHU Interested In Developing Business In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 27. Japanese
ITOCHU trading and investment company has expressed interest in
developing business in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of
Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and a delegation of ITOCHU Corporation
headed by Masahiro Imai, Senior Vice Representative for External
Relations.
During the meeting, prospects for investments in the automotive
industry were discussed. ITHOCU representatives emphasized
Uzbekistan's high investment potential of Uzbekistan.
The parties expressed their intention to continue cooperation
and agreed on further steps to implement the plans and ideas
discussed.
Earlier this year, ITOCHU and Uzbekistan's Navoiyuran,
specializing in geology, mining and metallurgy, expressed their
interest in implementing new projects for the joint extraction of
uranium in Uzbekistan.
Proposals were also put forward to increase the existing volumes
of uranium production and reduce the cost of production by
introducing digital technologies into production.
Moreover, the Japanese expressed their proposals on geological
exploration and the development of new deposits, the introduction
of high technologies, the effective use of the corporation's
international experience in the global market and the creation of
new capacities for the production of sulfuric acid with the
participation of geologists and engineers.
Uzbekistan plans to double the volume of uranium production by
2030, bringing it from 3,600 in 2022 to 7,000 by the end the
designated period.
