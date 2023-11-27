Britin looks to replace Visa, Mastercard

(MENAFN) In a government-commissioned review titled the 'Future of Payments Review,' the United Kingdom has been urged to develop a "digital alternative" to challenge the prevailing dominance of United States credit cards, Visa and Mastercard. The report emphasizes the dissatisfaction expressed by shops, services, and merchants with the high costs associated with card schemes, attributing this discontent to a lack of choice and digital alternatives in the existing landscape.



This recommendation reflects a broader sentiment across the European Union, where concerns about excessive reliance on American services for card payments have persisted. Despite repeated calls and attempts to shift towards "home-grown" alternatives, progress in this direction has been limited.



The 'Future of Payments Review' encourages the United Kingdom payment sector to embrace open banking technology as a means of bypassing traditional methods of money transfer, which typically require customers to input sort codes and account numbers. The report envisions an enhanced market by introducing a viable digital alternative to existing card schemes.



Joe Garner, the leader of the review, underscores the sentiments of merchants and retailers who feel "trapped" within the current system. The proposal to offer retailers the option to charge without relying on a card network is seen as a step towards creating a "healthier" market, particularly as the use of cash continues to decline. As the United Kingdom explores avenues to foster innovation and competition in the payments landscape, the development of a robust digital alternative emerges as a potential game-changer in challenging the entrenched dominance of Visa and Mastercard.



MENAFN27112023000045015687ID1107490724