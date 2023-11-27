Safadi Says 2023 'Deadliest' Year In Over Decade For Palestinians, Urges International Action

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Saturday that this year marks the deadliest period for Palestinians in more than a decade, calling on the international community to act on ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, and Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Cravinho, Safadi said that "Israel cannot operate above international law", calling on the international community to end Israel's violence against the Palestinians.

Citing to Israel's decision to boycott the Union for the Mediterranean in Barcelona meeting, which is scheduled on Monday in Barcelona, Safadi stressed that“Israel's decision shows its unwillingness to engage in dialogue”.

“Israel must be held accountable for the war crimes committed in Gaza, which fall under the legal definition of genocide,” Safadi said in a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Slovenian Foreign Minister underlined Jordan's strategic role in achieving regional security and peace, expressing her country's shared concern with Jordan and the global community on the developments in the West Bank, according to Petra.

She reiterated Slovenia's opposition to forced displacement in Gaza and called for a lasting ceasefire to allow delivery of humanitarian assistance to the strip.

The Portuguese Foreign Minister reiterated his country's rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and advocated diplomatic and political solutions as the only way to resolve the conflict in the region.



He underlined the importance of a two-state solution, noting that the West Bank and Gaza constitute a single geographical entity.

Following the joint press conference, Safadi held trilateral talks with his counterparts. The three ministers highlighted the need to protect civilians and abide by the international law and the international humanitarian law, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

They stressed the importance of delivering“sufficient” assistance to the besieged strip.



Safadi said that this truce in Gaza represents a positive step forward and ought to lead to permanent halt to the war, ensuring the provision of assistance to the entire strip, including its northern parts.

Fajon reiterated Jordan's important role in acheiving regional security, stability and security, noting that her country, alongside Jordan and other countries, is concerned over the developments in occupied West Bank.

She called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian and relief assistance to the besieged strip.

Cravinho conveyed his appreciation to Jordan's leading role in the UN to halt the war, stressing the importance of extending the truce and reaching a permanent ceasefire.



He added that diplomatic and political solutions are the only means to resolve regional conflict, noting that his country rejects the forced displacement of the people of Gaza.

