123fahrschule continues positive business performance and also generates positive Group EBITDA in Q3 2023

Cologne, November 27, 2023 - 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9; ticker symbol: 123F, primary market Düsseldorf Stock Exchange), a digitally driven driving school chain in Germany with a focus on e-learning, reports the best business performance since its foundation.

In addition to a significant increase in sales of 31% to EUR 15.59 million (prior-year period: EUR 11.88 million), 123fahrschule generated positive EBITDA in the period Q1-Q3 2023. In addition, 123fahrschule generated consolidated and preliminary Group EBITDA of EUR 0.20 million in this period - a significant improvement of 110.29% compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR -1.97 million). Sales increased in many business areas, in most cases significantly. The operations of the driving schools generated sales of EUR 11.93 million (previous year: EUR 9.50 million) through the nationwide training of learner drivers in the private customer segment, sales of EUR 1.72 million (previous year: EUR 0.54 million) were achieved in the training provider segment and in professional driver training, and driving instructor training contributed EUR 1.77 million (previous year: EUR 1.76 million) to consolidated sales. Now that all optimization measures from December 2022 have been implemented by the end of the first half of the financial year, the management is continuing to work on continuously optimizing and increasing the efficiency of business operations. The NPS (Net Promoter Score) increased to 69 at the end of the 3rd quarter and the previous year's figure was exceeded by 19% with 146,000 driving hours. __________________________________________________________________________

About 123fahrschule SE

123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9, ticker symbol: 123F) is a digitally driven driving school chain founded in 2016 under the name 123fahrschule Holding GmbH with a focus on e-learning. 123fahrschule SE specializes in the digital expansion of traditional driving license training in the German driving school market. The The company's core competence lies in the digitally supported training of private individuals for driving licenses in the B segment. With more than 60 locations nationwide, 123fahrschule is already the largest driving school chain in the B segment and plans to expand further to up to 200 locations in the coming years.

Contact:

123fahrschule SE

Your contact person: Felicia Kollofrath

Tel: 0221-177357-60 | ir@123fahrschule | More information at: 123fahrschule



