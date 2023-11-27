Google Doodle Celebrates Architect Clorindo Testa On His Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle honours artist Clorindo Testa today by releasing a doodle dedicated to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Test was born in Italy's Naples in the year 1923. During his early years his family resettled in Argentina where he discovered his love for art read: Google Doodle celebrates Japanese Brazilian artist Tommy Ohtake's 110th birthday. Here's what you should knowEducationTesta acquired a degree in architecture from the Universidad de Buenos Aires and graduated in 1948 read: Google in talks for a major investment in AI start-up Character centre in La Pampa was his first large-scale project that was built in the year 1955. Through this project he was formally introduced to Brutalist architecture that involves minimalist constructions and focusses on bare building materials instead of decorative designs read: Google Chrome's upcoming features: AI-powered Tab Organization and Autofill Helper in work, suggests reportThe project to build Banco de Londres y América del Sud (Bank of London and South America) four years later was the one that made Testa internationally renowned for his work that is considered a masterpiece of Brutalist building. Through both of these projects he gained local and international acclamation as a leading architect read: Indian govt asked Google to remove more than 1.1 lakh items in last decade, 'defamation' emerges as prime reasonAccoladesTesta is believed to have broken the boundaries and norms of 20th century construction and helped develop a new architectural language and style in Argentina. Testa was a prominent figure of modern architecture who worked on more than 60 projects in his life. He received the Konex Award three times throughout his career with the first in 1982, second in 1992 and third in 2012.

In 2019, Testa gained further acclaim when the Mariano Moreno National Library of Argentina that is one of Testa's most emblematic works was declared a national historic monument. The Google doodle dedicated to revered artist, Clorindo Testa, mainly spans regions of Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina.



