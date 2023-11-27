Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.
In accordance
with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to
the restored city of Fuzuli continue, Trend reports.
Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3
residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on November
27. At this stage, another 25 families (106 people) moved to the
city of Fuzuli.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed
gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the
lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli
has been provided for 308 families - 1106 people.
MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107488379
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.