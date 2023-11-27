Agriculture Looks Promising In Azerbaijan's Progress On Economic Diversification

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Sara Ganjiyeva, AZERNEWS
Apart from being a traditional sector, investing in agriculture
looks beneficial and it is considered the most important field of
business in the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy. Azerbaijan
has been famous for its agricultural products throughout
history.
During the USSR, the country was dubbed the garden (orchard) of
the Soviets. When the USSR collapsed, the sector recovered itself
more quickly than others and the export of agricultural products
stepped out from other items. Today Azerbaijan ranks first in the
exports of different fruits and vegetables, such as hazelnuts,
persimmons, tomatoes, and so on, in the world. Besides, as over
forty percent of the population lives in rural areas in Azerbaijan
agriculture plays a paramount role in absorbing unemployment.
However, there are some shortcomings as well. Take up export
markets, for example - over 90 percent of Azerbaijani agricultural
products are sent to Russia and other CIS countries because the
distance is not so big and they are traditional markets for
Azerbaijan. On the other hand, depending on a single market makes
Azerbaijan fragile at a number of risks. So, the government intends
to diversify the export geography. Gulf countries are considered
lucrative markets for Azerbaijan, and the country has been working
to export agricultural products to these countries for long.
Meanwhile, there are other countries where Azerbaijan not can only
export its products but also cooperate with them. One of them is
Pakistan, for instance.
Most experts consider agriculture is the backbone of the country
and this sector accounts for about 18.9 percent of the country.
Besides, the country is in the top ten in producing and exporting
some products such as wheat, rice, chickpeas, mango, and so on.
Thus, Azerbaijan can import some products which it needs and can
export other products as well. Besides, the two countries can share
the know-how they have obtained throughout the years.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue Global
Business Alliance CEO Muhammad Asif Noor noted that currently,
there is no great cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in
the field of agriculture, but it is a promising sector and there is
a good opportunity for cooperation.
“Pakistan annually imports agricultural products worth $7 bn,
some of which, such as grapes and apples, can be imported from
Azerbaijan. This suggests the potential for increased agricultural
trade between the two countries. Pakistani businessmen and
investors have also been encouraged to make investments in
Azerbaijan, indicating a broader scope for agricultural investment
and collaboration,” he said.
Asif Noor also pointed out that cooperation in livestock
farming, dairy production, and animal farming can be explored. This
can involve the exchange of knowledge, transferring technology, and
building capacity in the livestock and dairy sectors. Besides, both
countries can work together in the exchange of agricultural
technologies, including precision agriculture, irrigation
techniques, and sustainable farming practices. This could involve
partnerships in adopting and adapting innovative agricultural
technologies to improve productivity and sustainability.
“Both countries can collaborate in agricultural research and
development to improve crop yields, develop new agricultural
technologies, and enhance farming practices. Collaboration in
agricultural education, training programs, and skill development
for farmers and agricultural professionals can contribute to the
overall development of the agricultural sector in both countries,”
he added.
