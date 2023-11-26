“Alfa Romeo nei nostri cuori”

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) absence, Alfa Romeo returned with impetus to the highest levels of motorsport, as part of a strategic, commercial and technological partnership. Six years of fruitful and passionate collaboration between two companies, Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport, true leading lights in the history of Formula 1.



It is now time to thank everyone who has shared these unforgettable years with Alfa Romeo. A special thought to the late Sergio Marchionne, who strongly desired this pairing and determinedly supported the partnership in 2018.



A massive thank you to the drivers, in chronological order: Charles Leclerc, Marcus Ericsson, Antonio Giovinazzi, Kimi Räikkönen, Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, who have all battled for the team over the past six years.



A heartfelt thank you and a round of applause to the entire Sauber Team, starting with Finn Rausing, most of all Fred Vasseur but also Alunni Bravi and Andreas Siedl, for their constant, passionate and professional collaboration.



We are much obliged to all the team's partners for their support throughout. First and foremost, to Ferrari for their supply of the power units. A special mention and big thanks go to Alfa Romeo's partners: Adler, Ferrari Trento, Marelli, Pirelli, Sabelt, and Web Eyewear.And warm congratulations to the tire supplier Pirelli, for their precious contribution.



Sincere thanks to the FIA and its President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for their support. Plaudits to F1 and its CEO Stefano Domenicali for what they are doing for the sport, continuing to attract the attention of millions of fans to the world of racing with dedication, and for their constant openness to Alfa Romeo.



Heartfelt thanks to all the supporters and fans in the amazing Alfa Romeo TRIBE, who since 1910 have demonstrated their visceral passion in their support for the brand, an icon of noble Italian sportsmanship all over the world. Warm thanks to all the passionate journalists, professionals and communication specialists.



Last but not least, we wish our competitors a future full of great sporting successes.



Jean-Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo CEO: At the end of those six seasons, it's time to take stock. For Alfa Romeo, this F1 adventure represented an international showcase at the highest level, as well as a profound human and sporting experience that supported our products’ dynamics with a great return on investment, providing a powerful strategic worldwide marketing platform for Alfa Romeo. The benefits in terms of visibility serve as a benchmark for the entire Stellantis group. Alfa Romeo has competition in its DNA and will return to thrill its fans as soon as possible, when the conditions are right."



At the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the C43 takes to the track with the number six emblazoned across the entire livery of the single seater, to celebrate six years of partnership with the Sauber brand. Furthermore, the wording "Alfa Romeo nei nostri cuori" ('Alfa Romeo, always in our hearts') appears on the livery, as a tribute the Sauber team wanted to make to the brand and its team.



Cristiano Fiorio, Alfa Romeo Strategic Projects: To encapsulate these wonderful years with Sauber Motorsport in Formula 1: the ability to innovate, surprise, and create emotions, not only with sporting results but also with ingenuity and creativity, proudly bearing the Italian flag at all times. An extraordinary team spirit has brought together the people of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake, Alfa Romeo and Centro Stile, into a single great team that has drawn inspiration from the past to boldly face the challenges of the future. This spirit has given rise to Alfa Romeo’s biggest marketing operation in recent years. I can only be extraordinarily pleased with what we have achieved together. Thank you all and see you again soon!”



But that's not all, the six years of collaboration with Sauber Motorsport have meant much more, and the benefits of the partnership go far beyond the results in the races. Formula 1 is indeed a cradle of change par excellence, a pioneer in hybrid strategy at the forefront of sustainable technology and the constant quest for efficiency. Sauber Technology's specific technical know-how and continuous technological research have taken on a strategic role of great importance in many Alfa Romeo projects.



To name but one, the GIULIA GTA and GTAm: the result of an intense synergy in the development of carbon components with an aerodynamic impact, the Alfa Romeo icon has benefited from the expertise acquired by Sauber in more than 50 years at the highest levels of motorsport.





MENAFN26112023006689014967ID1107486868