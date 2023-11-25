Delegation Of ADA University Meets With Local Azerbaijanis In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During their visit to Georgia, representatives of ADA University
met with teachers, students and young people in Dmanisi district,
located on the border with Armenia, where Azerbaijanis live
compactly, Azernews reports.
The delegation informed them about the meetings held at the
Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia, Tbilisi State and
Tbilisi Technical Universities, as well as in other regions where
Azerbaijanis live.
Samira Aghayeva, the project manager of the Kazakh Teachers'
Seminary of ADA University, and Mahnur Abbasova, the representative
of the university's student admission department, informed the
students and young people about the faculties of ADA University,
student admission rules, educational programs, and the conditions
created for Georgian Azerbaijanis. It was reported that a
scholarship program is also being implemented to solve personnel
problems that may arise in Azerbaijani-speaking schools in Georgia.
Within this program, teachers can receive master's education at ADA
University.
Ramel Latifov, the responsible employee of the Embassy of
Azerbaijan in Georgia, who participated in the meetings, said that,
as in other regions, teachers, students and high school students of
the Dmanisi district also showed great interest in ADA
University.
"First of all, they appreciate the attention and care of the
state of Azerbaijan and the conditions created by ADA University
for our compatriots. Teachers and students expressed their desire
to get a master's degree at ADA. Senior school students also want
to get a bachelor's degree at ADA University."
According to him, several Georgian Azerbaijanis have already
applied to the embassy after the meetings held by ADA employees.
The embassy will summarize all proposals and submit them to the
university.
