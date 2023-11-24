Two Killed, Five Wounded In Israeli Airstrikes On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 24 (NNN-NNA) – Two people were killed and five others were injured yesterday, in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon, the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah and military sources, said.

A civilian was killed, and five others were injured in an Israeli air raid on a house in Lebanon's southern village of Aita al-Shaab, while Hezbollah announced that one of its fighters was killed.

Lebanese military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that, Israeli drones and warplanes yesterday carried out 13 airstrikes, targeting several areas in southern Lebanon, including Iqlim al-Tuffah, 20 km from the Lebanon-Israel border.

Israeli artillery fired more than 600 shells at many villages across southern Lebanon, the sources added, stressing that, the strikes were the most severe since the latest round of escalation along the borderline.

Hezbollah announced that, its fighters attacked an Israeli infantry force hiding inside a house in the Al-Manara settlement, killing four soldiers, in addition to attacking several Israeli positions and the Birkat Risha site on the border.

Also yesterday, specialised medical teams at the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, trained around 1,100 health personnel in 63 hospitals, to prepare for a possible expansion of Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tensions for over six weeks, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets towards Israel on Oct 8, in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day. Israeli forces responded by firing heavy artillery at several areas in south-eastern Lebanon.– NNN-NNA

