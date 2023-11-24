Fifty-Five UN Member States Sign Declaration On 90Th Anniversary Of Holodomor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-five UN Member States signed the Ukraine-initiated Declaration on the occasion of the ninetieth anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent in New York, the document underscores that“the Holodomor is the national tragedy of the Ukrainian people that took millions of innocent lives and was caused by the cruel actions and policies of the totalitarian regime.”

“The tragedy of the Holodomor should be a reminder for present and future generations of the need to unconditionally respect human rights, including the right to life in order to prevent the repetition of such tragedies, as well as to prevent the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, in particular by disrupting production and supply chains that increases global food insecurity, especially for the most vulnerable,” the declaration says.

The declaration calls for honoring the memory of the victims of the Holodomor,“a man-made deadly famine that took the lives of millions of Ukrainians, including persons of other nationalities who lived in Ukraine at the time", condemns the cruel policies pursued by the Stalinist regime, reiterates the commitment of all Member States to accelerate actions to end hunger, enshrined in the declaration endorsed by the UN General Assembly in September 2023.

Rada calls on world to recognizeas genocide against Ukrainians

The declaration was signed, in particular, by the countries of the European Union, Azerbaijan, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guatemala, Chile, Japan, South Korea, Great Britain, the United States, Uruguay, Costa Rica, the Marshall Islands and Palau.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, adopted a statement on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine and called on international organizations and parliaments to recognize it as genocide against the Ukrainian people.