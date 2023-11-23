Turkmenistan Embraces Foreign Insights For Advancing Border Control Measures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 23. Experts
from the EU have arrived in Turkmenistan with a technical mission
aimed at strengthening interdepartmental cooperation between the
country's customs, phytosanitary and veterinary services
responsible for border control, Trend reports.
Among the visiting delegation were Deputy Director of Customs
board at State Revenue Service of Latvia Sandra Kārkliņa-Ādmine and
Director of Border Control Department at Food and veterinary
service of Latvia Iveta Sice-Trede visited the Turkmen capital.
During the meeting in the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan
with EU experts, specific mechanisms of interaction between various
regulatory authorities were considered, as well as an analysis of
the current legislation was carried out to develop recommendations
for its improvement.
The negotiators stressed the importance of an integrated
approach to the management of State borders to ensure security and
the development of international trade.
The meeting was organized by the EU Border Management Programme
in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) within the framework of the component
promoting legitimate trade flows across borders.
In recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively developing its
customs sphere, introducing international practices and experience
to improve the border control system.
The country strives to improve the efficiency of customs
procedures by providing more modern and transparent control
methods, which facilitates trade and supports its integration into
the global economy.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN23112023000187011040ID1107479352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.