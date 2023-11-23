Azerbaijani Musicians To Perform In Cairo Opera House

Azerbaijani musicians will give a concert in Egypt on November 25.

The classical music concert will take place at the Cairo Opera House to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

At the concert, the Cairo Symphony Orchestra and Cappella Choir will perform music pieces by Azerbaijani composers under the artistic direction of Ahmed El Saedi.

The classical music program includes Fikrat Amirov's "Azerbaijan Capriccio" and "Concerto on Arabian Themes for Piano and Orchestra", Gara Garayev's "Adagio" and "Seven Beauties" ballets, Soltan Hajibayov's "Caravan", Niyazi's "Concert Waltz" and Tofig Bakikhanov's "Good and Evil".

The musician will perform under the baton of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigozalov. The concert soloist is People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yegane Akhundova.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Egypt, the Ministry of Culture of Egypt and the Cairo Opera House.