Joining SPECA Countries To Int'l Transport Corridors To Be Timely Measure - Tajik Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Joining SPECA
(UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) countries to
international transport corridors will be a timely measure,
Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Zavki
Zavkizoda said at the XVIII meeting of the SPECA Board of
Directors, Trend reports.
“It's also necessary to apply a mechanism for providing tariff
discounts along transport corridors to increase cargo flow,” he
emphasized.
The minister added that all conditions have been created in
Tajikistan to ensure the protection of the rights, interests, and
property of participants in domestic economic activity, regardless
of the form of ownership, in accordance with generally recognized
norms of international law.
He also mentioned that the country has the necessary legal
framework for integrating the economic sphere into the global
economic system.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998.
At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to
realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be
achieved through regional cooperation.
Azerbaijan is chairing the program in 2023 and hosting SPECA
Days in Baku on November 20–24, 2023.
