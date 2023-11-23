Israel-Hamas hostage agreement gets postponed

(MENAFN) A highly anticipated hostage exchange deal between Israel and the Hamas militant group is facing a delay, according to a statement from Israeli National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi on Wednesday. Initially scheduled to commence on Thursday, the arrangement involves a four-day pause in Israeli military operations to facilitate aid delivery to Gaza.



Hanegbi emphasized that negotiations are still in progress, leading to the decision to postpone the commencement of the deal until Friday. The delay is attributed to ongoing discussions between the involved parties, and Hanegbi assured that the agreement is set to be finalized.



An unnamed Israeli official, as reported by Haaretz, indicated that the four-day pause in Israel's military operations will also be postponed. This suggests that air and ground raids in Gaza will continue until the official implementation of the hostage exchange deal.



Despite the delay, a spokesperson for the United States National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, expressed confidence in the agreement, stating that the one-day postponement does not indicate any jeopardy to the deal. Watson emphasized that the deal remains agreed upon, and the primary objective is to ensure the safe return of the hostages. The spokesperson added that the implementation is expected to begin on Friday morning.



The postponement introduces a level of uncertainty surrounding the timeline of the hostage exchange and the ongoing dynamics between Israel and Hamas. As negotiations unfold, the international community closely watches the developments, with the hope that the deal will proceed as planned and contribute to regional stability.



