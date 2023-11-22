Oman Welcomes Announcement Of Humanitarian Pause In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has welcomed the State of Qatar's announcement of reaching a humanitarian pause deal in Gaza, securing the release of hostages, and facilitating larger humanitarian convoys and relief aid into the Strip.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs lauded the joint mediation efforts by the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, expressing hope that this will lead to a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of initiatives to achieve just and comprehensive peace.

This morning, the State of Qatar announced the success of its joint mediation efforts undertaken with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), resulting in an agreement for a humanitarian pause. The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday that the agreement includes the release of 50 civilian women and children hostages currently held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons.