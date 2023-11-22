CITRA Underlines Significance Of Dubai's WRC To Unify Agreements On Radio Frequencies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Board of Directors of Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority of Kuwait (CITRA) Omar Al-Omar underscored the importance of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and World Radio communication Conference (WRC) 2023 in Dubai in updating the radio regulations and creating a joint mechanism to unify international agreements on radio frequencies in the future.

Al-Omar told KUNA on Wednesday that Kuwait, represented by CITRA, is participating in the conference held in the UAE, in the presence of over 4,500 participants from representatives of communications regulatory bodies, governmental and international bodies, and those concerned in the communications sector from countries worldwide.

The conference is an opportunity for discussions and consultations among participants to update radio regulations and approve frequency bands for various wireless and radio services, which is held every four years, he added.

The radio regulations are an international treaty that governs the use of the frequency spectrum in a way that serves future and accelerating trends in the field of communications, he explained.

The regulations work to develop the telecommunications sector in a way that benefits the lives of people and society, in addition to their contributions to strengthening and growing the telecommunications market and the great positive benefits it will bring to the economy, he stated.

Speaking to KUNA, Director of the Frequency Spectrum Department Tariq Al-Saif said that through this conference, the decisions, recommendations and contributions submitted by countries and various regional groups will be discussed to make decisions and recommendations on the conference agenda items.

The participants will work to find a mechanism for fair access to the frequency spectrum for all countries to distribute various wireless and radio services, including frequencies for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) services, sea and air radio services, and satellite orbits, he explained.

He pointed out the importance of this international event in contributing to adding distinguished and advanced services that work to meet the demands and tremendous growth in wireless and radio networks, new applications, and their future needs for frequency spectrum.

WRC's activities kicked off last Monday and will continue until December 15 with the participation of over 4,500 government officials from 193 countries and 900 international organizations, and it works to find international consensus on wireless communications, their frequencies, and their importance in the health, education, industry, and other sectors. (end)

