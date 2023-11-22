Arabian Automobiles Nissan Partners with Amazon UAE to Enhance Altima’s Appeal

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 22 November 2023: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AWRostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, announces a strategic collaboration with Amazon UAE to reach in-market and lifestyle audiences visiting Amazon’s website through targeted communication focusing on the Nissan Altima.



This collaboration with Amazon, aligns perfectly with Arabian Automobiles’ digitalization strategy. Customers seeking to own an Altima are encouraged to book a test drive and win an Amazon e-gift card, which they can use during Arabian Automobiles’ campaign taking place for a limited period.



The Nissan Altima is a smart choice that is available in four well-equipped grades - S, SV, SL and the unique Sport edition that comes with a special grille. Buyers also have a choice of two 4-cylinder engine configurations, available with a 2.0-liter Variable Compression (VC) Turbo engine and a 2.5-liter Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) DOHC engine. The top-end SL Turbo variant boasts a stylish and sporty appearance with 19-inch alloy wheels, integrated turn signals, and power-folding mirrors, adding sophistication and visibility. The Altima is also equipped with an advanced navigation system, a premium Bose sound system with nine speakers, and the added convenience of Remote Engine Start. Safety is a priority with ProPILOT Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Lane Intervention, and more, making the Nissan Altima an ideal choice for those seeking performance, fuel efficiency, and advanced safety features.







