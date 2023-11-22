Naufar Advances Digital Transformation Through Strategic Partnership With MEEZA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Naufar, a leading healthcare institution in Qatar, is set to revolutionize its digital capabilities through a strategic collaboration with MEEZA, a prominent Managed IT Service and Solutions provider in the state of Qatar, recently listed publicly, signifies a pivotal.

In a landmark move toward comprehensive IT infrastructure revitalization, Naufar will leverage MEEZA's expertise to migrate to the secure, compliant, and innovative framework offered by the Azure cloud platform, hosted within Microsoft's datacenter region in Qatar.

Recognising the global emphasis on digital integration and advancement across industries, the collaborative initiative between Naufar and MEEZA along with the strong partnership with Microsoft underscores a joint dedication to excellence and innovation within the healthcare sector.

This partnership signifies a pivotal step towards enhancing Naufar's operational efficiency, fortifying data security, and enriching patient care services through the utilization of state-of-the-art Microsoft Azure capabilities.

Saleh Al Muhanadi, Chief Operation Officer of Naufar, remarked on the partnership with MEEZA:” This collaboration marks a journey of growth, innovation, and unwavering commitment. As we embark on this new phase with Meeza, we eagerly anticipate the comprehensive digital transformation it will bring. This advancement is not just a reflection of our dedication to continual service improvement, but it also aligns with our commitment to employ the latest technological solutions that would help individuals and families to overcome substance use disorders, offering evidence-based, personalised treatments and recovery plans, complemented by our innovative approach to precision medicine”.

MEEZA's renowned expertise in delivering state-of-the-art IT solutions in Qatar, combined with the robust security and leading AI capabilities of Microsoft's hyperscale Azure cloud platform in Qatar, lays the foundation for a future-ready platform at Naufar.

This collaboration is set to streamline operations, prioritize data security, enhance the overall patient experience, and pave the way for advanced analytics in mental health and healthcare research.

Notably, this partnership builds upon a successful seven-year alliance between Naufar and MEEZA, dedicated to providing end-to-end IT services in Qatar.

Mohsin Nasser Al-Ghaithani, Acting Chief Executive Officer, stated:“MEEZA's partnership with Naufar emphasises our dedication to spearheading digital transformation in Qatar. By leveraging the capabilities of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, Naufar is fully equipped to address the ever-evolving demands of the healthcare sector.”

“We at MEEZA are committed to providing excellence, and I am confident that cooperation between all teams will achieve amazing results, which will push us towards a bright and prosperous future together, as we benefit from the latest technological capabilities to overcome challenges, open new opportunities, and achieve unprecedented successes in various fields”.

For her part, Lana Khalaf, General Manager, Microsoft Qatar said,“The migration to Azure cloud platform hosted in our Qatar's datacenter region will provide Naufar with the agility, security, and scalability it needs to deliver exceptional patient care in the digital age. Together with our partner MEEZA, we are committed to supporting Naufar on its journey to digital transformation and look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on the lives of patients across Qatar.”

This partnership stands as a pivotal benchmark in the industry's shift towards digital transformation.

It is anticipated that other institutions will follow suit in embracing cloud solutions to elevate their service delivery standards.