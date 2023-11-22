KNEO Automation Launches A Guide On How Executives Can Elevate Business Performance In The Era Of Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, Maharashtra– In the dynamic world of business, where constant adaptation and innovation are imperative for success, executives are now equipped with a transformative toolset from KNEO Automation to enhance business performance and drive sustainable growth.



KNEO Automation has emerged as a powerful ally for executives seeking strategic solutions to navigate the complexities of today's competitive landscape. In the pursuit of operational excellence, executives are turning to cutting-edge technologies to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and boost overall business performance. The innovative approach of KNEO Automation is proving to be a game-changer in this endeavor.



The Value of Production Monitoring



At the forefront of KNEO Automation's offerings is the MAPP IIOT Platform, a data-driven solution that leverages real-time insights to enable executives to make precise decisions and improve business performance. The platform provides a holistic view of entire manufacturing operations, making it particularly valuable for multi-plant operations where executives must monitor and manage performance across multiple locations.



MAPP (Monitor Analyze Plant Performance) is a modular software designed to capture and analyze events in any manufacturing facility, providing better visibility, faster responses, optimal resource utilization, and improved productivity.



Solution Benefits

Executives leveraging the MAPP IIOT Platform can enjoy a range of benefits, including:

.Root Cause Analysis

.Better Visibility for improved productivity

.Real-Time Information

.Historical Analysis

.Bottleneck Analysis



Use Cases for Executives

KNEO Automation caters to executives with diverse use cases, ensuring a comprehensive solution for high-level management. Some of the key applications include:



Visibility: MAPP Track and Trace offers a paperless and fully integrated solution, providing executives with greater control over product and process quality and enabling them to respond to customer demands effectively.



Production Analysis: By leveraging real-time and historical data analysis, executives can reduce machine downtime and maintenance costs, improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), and enhance overall productivity.



Smart Quality and Data Management: KNEO Automation's MAPP ZEN assists executives in advanced product quality planning, supplier management, plant quality, and data management, unlocking hidden capacity for operational improvement.



Production Planning & Scheduling: Executives benefit from accurate data on part counts, defect levels, cycle times, and more. Production planning and scheduling become seamless processes, allowing executives to visualize real-time orders and compare planned vs. actual estimates of scheduled dispatch.



Immediate Action and Continuous Improvement



KNEO Automation enables executives to identify opportunities for improvement and take immediate action. With real-time data on machine performance, they can pinpoint areas of waste, minimize downtime, and optimize production processes at the enterprise level.



Harnessing the power of automation, executives not only optimize processes but also strengthen a culture of innovation, collaboration, and resilience in the face of ever-evolving challenges.



In the age of KNEO Automation, executives are not just leaders; they are architects of a new era of business excellence.



