UN official declares death of over 10,000 citizens in Ukraine since beginning of Russian war

(MENAFN) At least 10,000 citizens have been murdered and 18,500 have been wounded since the beginning of Russia’s conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, a top UN representative declared on Tuesday, quoting numbers from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).



Dozens of children are between the casualties, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca stated while giving a speech at a UN Security Council gathering on the preservation of amity and safety in Ukraine.



"The full toll of this war is likely to be much greater, as there is no sign of an end to the violence," he stated. "Instead, there are indications that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure may escalate further during the upcoming coldest season."



The effect for millions of Ukrainians is going to be "dire" before the second wartime winter, as stated by Jenca.



"We are also concerned about the disregard of international law in the regions of Ukraine currently under Russian control," he declared, quoting the "so-called" elections by Russian representatives.



"Policies aimed at forcefully changing or imposing institutions and identities have far-reaching consequences and are unacceptable," he stated, asking the international community to "sustain its focus” on Ukraine and put an end to the distress produced by the conflict.

