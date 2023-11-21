President Of Iraq Concludes His Official Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has
completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Iraqi President at the
Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national
flags of the two countries.
President of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid was seen off by
Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy
Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.
