Jordan’s King discuss Israel’s military actions in Gaza with EU official

(MENAFN) On Monday, Jordan's King Abdullah II and the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, engaged in discussions in the capital, Amman, regarding Israel's military actions in Gaza.



The meeting, as reported by the Jordanian Royal Court, highlighted King Abdullah's emphasis on the urgent need to halt the hostilities in Gaza and put an end to the Israeli-imposed siege on the Palestinian enclave.



The Jordanian monarch underscored the importance of intensifying efforts to ensure the delivery of essential supplies such as food, medicine, water, and fuel to the Palestinians in Gaza. King Abdullah reiterated his commitment to the two-state solution as the only viable resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.



In response, Josep Borrell acknowledged Jordan's significant role in establishing a political horizon for the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution. Borrell's visit to Amman marked the final stop in his Middle East tour, which included visits to Israel, Palestine, Bahrain, and Qatar.



The current wave of Israeli military actions in Gaza began following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. As of Monday, authorities in Gaza reported that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks since October 7 has risen to more than 13,300.

