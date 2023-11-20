UDST Career Fair Features Over 80 Companies

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) on Monday opened the Career Fair 2023. The opening ceremony was attended by HE Dr Mohamed bin Saleh al-Sada, chairman of UDST's Board of Trustees (BoT) and former minister of energy and industry; Dr Mohamed Yousef al-Mulla vice-chair of UDST's BoT and managing director and CEO of Qatar Petrochemical Company; Dr Salem Al-Naemi, president UDST; Isabelle Martin, ambassador of Canada.

The event also witnessed a visit from Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Naimi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. The opening of the two-day event on the university campus, was well-attended by current students, alumni and graduating high school nationals.

The career fair gives attendees opportunities for networking, exploring career paths, and connections with potential employers, and gave the participating companies access to students from UDST, a statement said.

Dr Al-Naemi, said:“Our University has always been at the forefront of educational excellence in Qatar, and our commitment to both students and alumni extends beyond the classroom. The UDST Career Fair 2023 is a testament to our dedication to their professional growth and success. I am thrilled that we can provide a platform for them to interact with industry leaders, opening doors to promising career opportunities, while forging valuable partnerships with industry players.”

Over 80 companies and organisations were represented at the career fair including government, semi-government, and private sector organisations spanning a range of industries including energy, banking and finance, and technology. The event reflected UDST's solid commitment to fostering connections between its students and industry leaders, and empowering the wider University community by bridging the gap between education and employment.

