Taliban's Inaction Against Terror Activities In Pakistan Unacceptable: Kakar

Kakar expressed his dissatisfaction with the Taliban's inaction regarding terror activities targeting Pakistan during an exclusive interview with Pakistan's Geo News.

A statistical report from the independent think tank PICSS revealed a concerning 79% surge in terror activities in Pakistan during the first half of 2023.

These figures indicate a significant rise in militant attacks compared to the previous year, as reported by Geo News.

Pakistan has repeatedly held Kabul responsible for the recent increase in terrorism. It has called on the Taliban to halt cross-border attacks and the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan.

Kakar emphasized his loyalty to Pakistan and commitment to the country's security, regardless of any personal identity labels.

Discussing the escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, Kakar stressed his primary role as a Pakistani citizen, emphasizing the importance of honesty in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

Kakar urged action against terrorists and revealed that the Afghan government was aware of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts within its borders.

He made it clear that negotiations with the TTP could not be conducted under duress or“at gunpoint.”

Kakar addressed the government's measures against illegal foreigners, explicitly emphasizing that registered Afghan refugees were not being deported while calling on undocumented Afghan citizens to return to their home countries.

Since November 1, Pakistan has forcibly expelled over 300,000 Afghan refugees, a move that has raised concerns given the harsh winter conditions in the country.

According to the report, over 80 per cent of the Afghan returnees consist of women and children, and their future remains uncertain, adding to the humanitarian challenges in the country.