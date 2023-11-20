NEW TV CHANNEL NUB TV AIMS TO BRING UFO DISCLOSURE TO THE UK

MENAFN - Pressat)IS The World's First 24/7 OTT TV Channel, Mixing UFOs, The Paranormal, & Music...

NUB TV launches a new 24/7 channel mixing UFOs, the paranormal and the best new music. It is available on and also on the Ayozat App which is available worldwide on from App stores, Apple TV, Amazon Fire & Smart TVs.

Sizzle Reel - Nub TV looks into UFOs, Ghosts, Quantum Physics, Bigfoot, Mexican Alien Mummies and much more! They have exclusive interviews with paranormal and UFO experts including Uri Geller, Jeremy Corbell, Nick Pope, Yvette Fielding & Evelyn Hollow !

The shows are hosted by Mark Christopher Lee & Guy Thompson and also feature the best new music videos and live performances.

The channel will also feature exclusive commentary and interviews on the latest UFO news and aim to put themselves at the forefront of the UFO disclosure process.

Co host Mark Christopher Lee states:

"Our mission is simple we aim to bring UFO disclosure to the UK and to the world. We want to educate and inform people about the reality that we are not alone and that the public deserves to know the truth. There undoubtedly is a technology in our skies which may be extraterrestrial or may be part of a secret government project. Whatever it is could be used to benefit the whole of humanity, not just the select chosen few."

The channel will host exclusive live interviews with those involved at the forefront of the UFO disclosure movement and will be epicentre of a new campaign to democratise the whole disclosure process. The UFO phenomena is a global one not just centred in the United States.

This is a channel run by musicians and UFO/Paranormal researchers our motto is:

We believe that there is more to life than physical reality and we aim to prove this through our channel. We will be premiering our new film on the channel - God Versus UFOs which explores the psychic paranormal aspect of UFOS and follows on to the hit Tubi movie God Versus Aliens.

The channel can be accessed for free on the Ayozat App and online at

