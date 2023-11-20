(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

11/20/2023 - 11:25 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. : Announced new high-grade drill exploration results at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The new results confirm the large, high-grade mineralized zones in the central and northern portions of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. The Corporation has also added four permits to Boumadine, which now has a total surface footprint of 78 square kilometres. Definition of new high-grade mineralization from the infill drilling program: BOU-DD23-180 intersected 1,039 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 23.5 meters ("m") (6.41 g/t Au, 116 g/t Ag, 4.7% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.4% Cu); BOU-DD23-184 intersected 474 g/t AgEq over 30 (2.57 g/t Au, 85 g/t Ag, 2.2% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 3.2m at 1,339 g/t AgEq and 3.4m at 1,169 g/t AgEq. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T.AYA are trading down $0.12 at $843.00.

